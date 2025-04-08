Eric Roberson Teams Up With BJ The Chicago Kid For New Single “Where You Gonna Go”

Check out the brand new single from R&B veteran Eric Roberson called “Where You Gonna Go” featuring BJ the Chicago Kid.

Thew new song was written by Eric Roberson, Bryan James Sledge and Rodney Jones and produced by Eric Roberson, and Rodney Jones for Art of Artez Productions. Roberson adds about the song:

‘”Where You Gonna Go” is a song that explores simple extremes”. It’s inspired by a question I ask myself to help the sunshine, even when facing storms. A lullaby hook blended with 70’s soul, Detroit hip hop, and 3/4 gospel undertones invite listeners to engage in everything from slow dancing with a partner to praying for them. The song’s mission is to enhance people’s self-worth and growth.”

This is the first new music from Eric Roberson in 2025. He’s always got something in store, so get into the new single, and stay tuned for much more.