Erykah Badu and The Alchemist To Premiere Upcoming “Abi & Alan” Album Live On Tour

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist will take an unprecedented approach to releasing their upcoming joint album “Abi & Alan”. The neo-soul legend and powerhouse producer will premiere their collaborative album “Abi & Alan” exclusively during their live tour performances—before the album hits streaming platforms.

The “Abi & Alan Luv Is Tour” will run from August 8th to the 24th and will give audiences the exclusive opportunity to experience the entire album performed live by Badu and The Cannabinoids before its official release on August 29, 2025. This marks what is believed to be the first time in music history that an artist has chosen to debut their album during live concerts rather than through traditional release channels.

Tickets are available now for the tour which will be performed at intimate venues and have limited seating.

The tour transforms each venue into an exclusive listening party where attendees will hear tracks from “Abi & Alan” for the very first time, performed live with The Cannabinoids—featuring award-winning producers RC Williams, A1, Rob Free, S1, and Jah Born—bringing the album to life using Badu’s signature digital-analog fusion.

TOUR DATES:

Friday, August 8 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

Sunday, August 10 – Belly Up Aspen – Aspen, CO

Monday, August 11 – Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

Wednesday, August 13 – Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

Friday, August 15 – HISTORY, Toronto, ON – SOLD OUT

Sunday, August 17 – Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD – SOLD OUT

Tuesday, August 19 – Fillmore, Miami Beach, FL

Wednesday, August 20 – House of Blues, Orlando, FL

Thursday, August 21 – Fillmore, Charlotte, NC – SOLD OUT

Sunday, August 24 – ACL Live, Austin, TX