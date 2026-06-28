Erykah Badu Announces “LIVE” Tour Featuring Producer The Alchemist and De La Soul

Grammy Award-winning musician and producer Erykah Badu has announced “LIVE,” a special run of late-summer and early-fall tour dates across North America. The tour will feature support from legendary hip-hop producer The Alchemist and pioneering rap trio De La Soul.

Additionally, acclaimed rapper and songwriter Smino, along with other special guests, will join the tour for select West Coast dates in San Diego, Berkeley, and Los Angeles.

Spanning major cities and amphitheaters across the United States and Canada, the “LIVE” tour aims to celebrate musical creativity, collaboration, and the enduring spirit of live performance. The shows promise to deliver the genre-defying sound, heavy improvisation, and unique stage energy that have been hallmarks of Badu’s live shows for nearly three decades.

Tickets for the general public officially went on sale Friday, June 26, and are currently available for purchase through the artist’s official website, BaduWorldMarket.com.

“LIVE” 2026 Tour Dates

August 9: Richmond, VA

September 10: Highland Park, IL

September 11: Detroit, MI

September 13: Toronto, ON

September 15: Cleveland, OH

September 17: Uncasville, CT

September 18: Queens, NY

September 20: Vienna, VA

September 22: Indianapolis, IN

September 24: Denver, CO

September 26: San Diego, CA (Featuring Smino & Special Guests)

September 27: Berkeley, CA (Featuring Smino & Special Guests)

September 28: Highland, CA

September 29: Los Angeles, CA (Featuring Smino & Special Guests)