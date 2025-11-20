Erykah Badu Announces Special Performances of “Mama’s Gun” To Celebrate Album’s 25th Anniversary

Nov 20, 2025 | News

Erykah Badu Mamas Gun 25th Anniversary

Erykah Badu Mamas Gun 25th Anniversary

Erykah Badu Announces ‘Mama’s Gun’ 25th Anniversary Livestream on VEEPS

VEEPS has announced it will present Erykah Badu: Mama’s Gun | Live from King’s Theater on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET. This exclusive global livestream captures a special performance celebrating the 25th anniversary of Badu’s seminal neo-soul masterpiece.

Fans can expect an intimate, up-close experience as Badu performs the album in its entirety, featuring her signature arrangements and storytelling. The event comes amidst a busy year for the singer, who has been touring in support of the anniversary while working on new collaborative projects.

Ticket Information:

Advance: $19.99

Day-of-Show: $24.99

VEEPS All Access Subscribers: Free

Tickets are available now at baduworldmarket.com and veeps.com. The stream will be available globally, with on-demand replay available for ticket holders following the live broadcast.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

11 − 4 =