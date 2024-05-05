Erykah Badu Joins Rapsody On Her New Single “3:AM”

Rapper Rapsody taps R&B legend Erykah Badu for an appearance on her new single “3:AM”.

The stripped-back new single includes vulnerable spoken word verses with Erykah Badu’s honeyed runs as Rap deconstructs an unconditional love.

“3:AM” is a deep dive into Rapsody’s personal life. Her deadpan delivery passes over the soulful arrangement, lighting the way for an undeniable bassline pattern to envelope listeners.

The supporting visual depicts Rap and Badu gearing up for a live performance of their groundbreaking collaboration. Spliced with candid footage from Erykah Badu’s annual birthday bash concert, the video showcases the consummate artists playing “3:AM” together for the first time in front of a live audience.

The song is the third single from Rapsody’s highly-anticipated new album, “Please Don’t Cry”, set to release May 17th.

As for Erykah Badu, it’s always a rare treat when she pops up on a new song, as we haven’t gotten something new from her very often in years.