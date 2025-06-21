Erykah Badu Teams Up With Producer The Alchemist For New Single “Next To You”

Legendary musical icon Erykah Badu has just released her first lead single of this decade with the new song “Next To You” in collaboration with producer The Alchemist.

Badu wrote, composed, arranged, and produced the single, released under her own imprint, Control Freaq Records—established in 2025.

The Alchemist describes the collaboration as him tossing the beats to Badu, who made the alley-oop. The record—whispered to be one of the biggest collaborations of the decade—was The Alchemist providing the foundation and Badu putting her ‘izm’ on it.

For the first time ever, the duo will hit the stage together in a series of highly anticipated live shows for The Abi & Alan Japan Tour. Beginning June 24 at Billboard Live Osaka, continuing June 28 at Billboard Live Tokyo, and concluding June 30 in Yokohama.

Badu was previously featured on Rapsody’s “3:AM” which won a GRAMMY-Award, marking her fifth win; while The Alchemist’s latest release was collaboration album Life Is Beautiful, alongside Larry June and 2 Chainz. The title track went Top 20 at radio and was performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the 2025 BET Awards.