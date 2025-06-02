Estelle Releases New Album “Stay Alta” (Stream)

Estelle has just released her sixth studio album “Stay Alta”.

The project explores the power of self-liberation, with each song encapsulating Estelle’s mission to live authentically and fully embrace the energy of life.

Co-written by Estelle and produced by Keith Harris, Stay Alta captures Estelle’s journey of breaking free, healing, and embracing the beauty of personal transformation. She adds:

“Stay Alta is about remembering who you are, rising above the noise, and choosing joy — even when it’s hard. This album was born out of a period of deep reflection and realignment, where I had to get really honest about what brings me peace, what lifts me up, and what I’m no longer willing to carry.”

Leading up to the release of Stay Alta, Estelle unveiled a sequence of singles including “Oh I,” “Fire” featuring JOI, “Love On Love” featuring D-Nice and “New Direction” featuring LaRussell and Keyon Harrold.