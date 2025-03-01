Estelle Releases New Single “Love on Love”

Estelle returns with the release of her brand new single “Love on Love”.

The release is accompanied by a live performance of the song. This is the third offering from her upcoming album and follows the releases of ‘Fire’ featuring Joi and her empowering lead single ‘Oh I’.

“Love on Love” was written and produced by Estelle and Keith Harris and reflects ongoing global protests, delivering a bold and urgent message that love is the only force capable of driving out darkness. Estelle adds about the song:

“When I think of how I respond to any attempt to suppress people’s rights and peace, I always go to love. Love doesn’t always show up as passive, sometimes it shows up as a fiery ray of light to let whoever know, “There’s joy and light over here – we’re not going for it”.

Stay tuned for more details on Estelle’s forthcoming album, arriving later this year.