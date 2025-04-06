Event Recap: The Millennium Tour 2025 Comes To Atlanta

Atlanta showed up and showed out for the Millennium Tour, bringing the energy and nostalgia from the very first act to the final note. The night moved fast, starting promptly at 8pm, with the first few acts hitting the stage in quick succession.

Nivea opened the evening with her signature vocals, reminding everyone why she’s one of Atlanta’s R&B gems. Ying Yang Twins gave a good performance that brought us back to the club days! The crowd was buzzing when RSVP (Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P) hit the stage—not only did they deliver vocally, but the camaraderie between the group’s members was undeniable, making their performance one of the most refreshing of the night. Each member had their time to perform their individual hits while joining together for some choreography as well.

Plies was up next performing his classic hits and surprising fans with Keith Sweat, sending the crowd into a frenzy and proving that ATL always shows love to its legends.

Omarion followed with smooth choreography and vocals, later melting hearts when he brought out his two kids, who showed they’ve definitely inherited his stage presence.

Bow Wow brought the hits and the 404 love, especially when Jermaine Dupri made a surprise appearance—a full-circle moment celebrating the musical partnership that helped shape Bow Wow’s early career.

Trey Songz closed the night with a set that reminded everyone why he’s one of R&B’s most recognizable voices. Backed by the legendary Troy Taylor—who’s been instrumental in his career from day one—Trey delivered hit after hit, bringing the show to a powerful, melodic close.

There has been some discourse on whether the Millennium Tour is worth attending, and truly that depends on the person. This show brings back memories of a better time, a younger time, and a time when music was at the forefront of many lives.

For Atlanta, this was one for the books.