Felicia Temple Releases New Single “Alone Together”

Soulful R&B singer/songwriter Felicia Temple returns with her brand new single “Alone Together”.

The new song showcases Temple’s signature warmth and lyrical intimacy. The track romanticizes the desire to share solitude with someone special rather than be lonely apart. The layered instrumentation, paired with heartfelt delivery, wraps the listener in the comforting familiarity of timeless R&B.

“Alone Together” is the follow up to Felicia’s recent single “Colorblind” and continues her exploration of love, connection, and self-reflection. Both singles are featured on her upcoming project “A Soft Place To Land”.

Over the past decade, she’s released five solo EPs. Stay tuned for more from Felicia Temple as she gears up to release new music and share her next project.