FLO Announces Upcoming Sophomore Album “Therapy At The Club”

GRAMMY-nominated trio FLO has officially announced their highly anticipated sophomore album, Therapy At The Club, scheduled for release on July 24 via Republic Records. The announcement was accompanied by the debut of the album’s title track and a cinematic trailer.

The project is framed as a conceptual exploration of the nightlife experience, positioned as a site for confession and emotional release. According to the group, the record covers the arc of a night out—from preparation to the “morning after”—blending dark R&B with pop and diaristic storytelling.

Therapy At The Club features a robust lineup of elite songwriters and producers, including: Amy Allen (Olivia Dean), Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter, JADE), Julian Bunetta (Teddy Swims), Oak Felder and Sevyn Streeter

In a joint statement, the trio emphasized their increased creative agency on the project:

“We’ve been very hands-on with the writing and creation of this project… This album represents where we are right now—honest, evolving, and unafraid to feel everything.”

The title track, “Therapy At The Club,” was first previewed during the group’s recent NPR Tiny Desk performance. It follows the lead single “Leak It,” which became the group’s highest-charting solo single in the UK and amassed over 9 million video views in less than a month.

The album announcement follows a series of record-breaking milestones for the British R&B outfit. Their debut project, Access All Areas, earned a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, making them the first British girl group to receive a GRAMMY nod in two decades.

Therapy At The Club is available for pre-order now, with the title track streaming across all major platforms.