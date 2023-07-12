FLO Release Surprise EP “3 Of Us” (Stream)

Emerging London based R&B girl group FLO have just released their new surprise EP “3 Of Us”. The project serves as a celebration of Jorja, Reneé, and Stella’s incredible journey thus far

Representing the power of 3 – 3 members, 3 matching tattoos from their first trip to NYC together, 3 songs and the release on July 3rd – 3 of Us is a gift to fans.

The group add about some of the songs on the project:

On Control Freak and Change: “We wrote these two songs last year and thought they would be a great addition to our set list for our debut shows! We were overjoyed with the reception they received throughout our North American tour and thought it’s only right we give the fans what they deserve!”

On 3 Of Us: “Also written last year, this was our take on The Boy Is Mine by icons, Brandy and Monica. It was so fun to write with MNEK again as he always understands our vision. We got to live our 90s love triangle fantasy!

Earlier this month, FLO continued their collaboration with the legendary American rapper Missy Elliott, dropping two remixes of the summer anthem “Fly Girl” collaborating with Eliza Rose and Magicsticks.