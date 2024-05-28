FLO Releases New Single “Caught Up”

R&B sensations FLO have just unveiled their brand new single “Caught Up” along with a visual to accompany the song.

The new track showcases the group’s signature harmonies and R&B flair as they deliver a cautionary tale to a trifling lover urging him to resist temptation of other women or face the consequences of his actions.

The video for “Caught Up” was directed by Ganna Bogdan and finds the group taking a road trip to the desert. FLO share about the song:

“It’s very simple, we are not going to lose ourselves going crazy over a guy, if you get caught up, it’s a simple bye bye. We know our worth and ‘Caught up’ is a friendly reminder that we are not to be played with.”

This is the follow up single to the group’s release “Walk Like This” from March.