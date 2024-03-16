FLO Returns With New Single “Walk Like This”

London based R&B sensations FLO have just released their brand new single called “Walk Like This”.

The song was produced and written alongside long-time collaborator MNEK. The playful song includes FLO’s signature harmonies and vocals at the forefront. The group add about the song:

“We made ‘Walk Like This’ with our frequent and loved collaborators MNEK, Ashton Sellars, Kabba, Relyt and Talay Riley. It was the end of 2023 and we wanted to create something sexy, still fun and upbeat and for the certified lover girl in us all. The song is about that energy you have when you embrace your sensuality and womanhood. It’s okay to admit a man’s doing well from time to time! We hope it makes you feel confident, a bit naughty and adds that extra sway to your walk.”

This is the group’s first offering since they released their EP “3” in 2023. It appears that this year the group will continue to establish themselves among the most exciting artists of their generation.