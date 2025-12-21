FLO Releases New Single “Recently Deleted”

FLO continues their historic run with the release of “Recently Deleted,” a soul-stirring new fan track out now via Island Records. The release serves as the centerpiece for Access All Areas: Unlocked, an expanded version of their debut album that now brings three previously physical-exclusive bonus tracks—”Conceited,” “Say Less,” and “Do Too Much”—to all streaming platforms.

The drop comes at a milestone moment for the trio, whose debut recently became the first project by a British girl group in 20 years to earn a GRAMMY nomination (Best Progressive R&B Album). Described by the group as a “passionate R&B moment” with a “grown narrative,” the track is a gift to a global fanbase that helped the group achieve the highest-charting album for a British R&B girl group in over two decades. From a record-breaking North American tour to a sold-out homecoming at London’s O2 Brixton, FLO is officially setting the gold standard for the modern girl group.