Gene Noble Releases New Holiday Themed Single “High & Dry”

R&B sensation Gene Noble has just shared his new holiday themed single called “High & Dry”.

The track entails a glowing Christmas-themed arrangement that spotlights Gene’s signature falsetto.

“High & Dry” unpacks heartbreak during the holiday season. It tells the story of an intimate coming-of-age moment where a relationship has run its course at the worst possible time. Gene comes to terms with the fact that emotions will fade, and in return, he’s left to pick up the pieces alone. Noble adds about the song:

“This song is a reminder that not all holidays are full of warmth and joy – sometimes they can leave us feeling ‘High & Dry.’ It’s a Christmas breakup song performed entirely acapella, featuring a timeless and classic arrangement.”

Just last month, Gene wrapped the second leg of his headlining ‘Feel A Way’ tour in support of his acclaimed album of the same name.

Listen to “High & Dry” above and stay tuned for more from Gene Noble coming soon.