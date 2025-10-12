GIGI Releases New EP “Between Us” (Stream)

Detroit-born R&B artist GIGI has released her highly anticipated second EP, **Between Us**, available now via Marki Records/Warner Records. The 7-track project features fan favorites “LMK” and “Make Up,” along with five new songs, including the standout single “Exception.”

The EP fuses the soulful, honest feel of 2000s R&B with modern energy and global sounds, exploring the complexities of relationships. GIGI describes the project as her “diary,” with each song drawing from her personal experiences with love.

The music video for “Exception” (watch below) pays homage to ’90s R&B with its soft-focus visuals and elegant, subdued tone. The project was produced by a lineup of industry heavyweights, including Tricky Stewart, OG Parker & Romano, GRY, and Bizness Boi.

Following her previous work, “Between Us” solidifies GIGI’s place as a rising star in the R&B genre.