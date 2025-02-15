Gina Thompson Releases New Single “Nobody”

Check out the brand new single from R&B veteran Gina Thompson called “Nobody” featuring Fani The Body.

This is the latest in a comeback from Gina Thompson, who has returned to the music scene in recent years after a lengthy hiatus. She shares about the new music:

“This song was presented to me by a friend. It was initially for someone else, but that situation didn’t work out so I was asked if I wanted it. The first time I heard it – I knew it was for me! ‘Nobody’s’ arrangement was different, and took me out of my comfort zone. My past records were customized to my sound, and I wasn’t really drawn from ‘my norm'”.

In case you missed it, you can check out our interview where Gina Thompson where she shares her journey through the industry.