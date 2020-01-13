YouKnowIGotSoul Logo
YouKnowIGotSoul Logo
    • Glenn Lewis Helpless
    New Music

    Glenn Lewis Appears on New Song “Helpless” With The Crossfields

    YKIGS Posted on

    Glenn Lewis Helpless

    Veteran neo-soul singer Glenn Lewis makes his return on the new song “Helpless” along with The Crossfields. The song itself was recorded for and appears on the soundtrack for the original motion picture also titled “Little White Lie”.

    New music from Glenn Lewis has been a rarity in recent years, so this is certainly welcome. Early last year he had hinted that a new project was coming but unfortunately nothing has come to fruition yet.

    Notably, he handled all of the lead vocals on the 2017 Jazzy Jeff led PlayList project called “Chasing Goosebumps”.

    As an interesting note, Glenn Lewis also hinted on social media that he’d be soon adding some of his previously unreleased albums to streaming services. You can check out our original interview with Glenn Lewis to get the scoop on those special projects.

    Related posts:

    1. Glenn Lewis Back in the Studio Working on New Music
    2. New Music: The PlayList featuring Glenn Lewis – Faceless (Produced by DJ Jazzy Jeff) (Editor Pick)
    3. Rare Gem: Glenn Lewis – Don’t You Forget It (DJ Clue Remix) (featuring Paul Cain)
    4. New Videos: The PlayList featuring Glenn Lewis – 1995, Stone Cold & Defeated
    5. DJ Jazzy Jeff’s The PlayList featuring Glenn Lewis “Chasing Goosebumps” Album is Out Now
    Tagged:

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    SoulBack R&B Podcast

    New Albums

    Millenials in Music Series

    Latest News