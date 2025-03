We’ve been patiently waiting on some new music from soul veteran Glenn Lewis.

In the meantime, he’s been keeping our attention by releasing a series of special covers on his official YouTube channel.

The latest is a unique cover of Usher’s hit song “Superstar” from his “Confessions” album. This one is a bit unexpected, yet Glenn manages to put his own soulful spin on the song!

Stay tuned for more from Glenn Lewis, as he’s hinted a new project is on the way.