Glenn Lewis Returns With New Single “Past Tense”

Grammy-nominated R&B vocalist Glenn Lewis has officially returned to the musical landscape, marking a significant pivot in his career. The Toronto native released his new single, “Past Tense,” today, March 13, 2026, signaling his first solo output in over ten years and his debut as a fully independent artist.

The track serves as the lead single for a forthcoming full-length studio album scheduled for release in Summer 2026.

Breaking away from the traditional major label structure, Lewis is releasing the project under his own imprint, Reimagery Inc. The move represents a “creative reset” for the artist, prioritizing creative ownership and artistic restraint over commercial trends.

Unlike the high-octane production common in contemporary R&B, “Past Tense” is characterized by its use of “warmth and space.” The arrangement deliberately avoids dense production, instead centering on Lewis’s signature vocal—described here as grounded and unforced—to drive the narrative.

While the R&B genre often focuses on the friction of heartbreak, Lewis describes “Past Tense” as a study in emotional intelligence rather than a standard breakup song.

“Sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is listen,” Lewis stated regarding the release. “Allowing myself to be an interpreter of the message hidden in the music.”

“Past Tense” was written by Glenn along with Juwayon Clarke and produced by Seige Monstracity.

The upcoming album is expected to expand on these themes, focusing on accountability and the perspective gained from a decade away from the spotlight. This body of work marks a departure from Lewis’s earlier hits, aiming for a “conversational” tone that reflects his growth as both a songwriter and a man.

This will be the first album from Glenn Lewis since he released “Moment of Truth” in 2013. He also contributed vocals to the entire DJ Jazzy Jeff led project “Chasing Goosebumps” from 2017.