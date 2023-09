Veteran R&B singer Goapele has just released her latest single “Purple”.

The song showcases Goapele’s signature style while also giving listeners a look at her artistic evolution.

This is the follow up to her previously released single “Time Heals”. Both of the songs are expected to be included on her upcoming album “Colours” which will release this Fall.

This project promises to be a kaleidoscope of musical experiences, showcasing Goapele’s versatility and innovative spirit.