GoGo Morrow Releases New EP “SET” (Stream)

Rising R&B powerhouse GoGo Morrow has officially entered a new chapter of her career with the release of her latest EP, SET, via MNRK Music Group. Executive produced by Grammy Award-winning hitmaker Harmony “H-Money” Samuels, the project marks a significant evolution for the Philadelphia native as she moves from high-profile backing vocals to center stage.

Morrow, previously recognized for her vocal contributions to Lady Gaga and performances with Kanye West, describes the new body of work as a manifesto of self-preservation. “‘SET’ is my anthem of emotional independence—the soundtrack to my liberation from heartbreak,” Morrow stated. “It’s me rejecting love’s illusions: unapologetic, untouchable, and fully in control of my own story.”

Sonically, SET serves as a bridge between 90s-inspired R&B and contemporary textured production. The EP features a diverse range of tracks that showcase Morrow’s vocal versatility:

“Touch Me”: A soulful, funk-driven exploration of desire.

“Shoulda Coulda”: A high-energy track rooted in bold, rhythmic R&B.

“La La Lies”: A club-ready, horn-heavy anthem that reinforces the project’s confident tone.

“Emotionally Unavailable”: A deeply personal reflection on defensive boundaries and the complexities of modern romance.

The release is accompanied by a new visualizer for “La La Lies,” directed by Keaton Brownlow. The visual emphasizes Morrow’s intentional aesthetic, featuring cinematic framing and her signature blue hair, which has become a focal point of her brand identity.

The rollout for SET has already garnered significant momentum following a recent performance on On The Radar. The appearance provided an intimate preview of the EP’s high-energy choreography and storytelling, solidifying Morrow’s reputation as a formidable live performer.

Industry analysts note that SET represents a shift toward total creative control for Morrow. By exploring themes of being “hard to love” and choosing personal peace over romantic instability, the EP positions Morrow as a relatable yet aspirational figure in the current R&B landscape.