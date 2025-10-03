GoGo Morrow Releases New Single “Touch Me”

Rising R&B artist GoGo Morrow has released a new single and music video titled “Touch Me,” via MNRK Music Group. The track was co-written by Morrow and Ant Clemons, with production from Harmony “H Money” Samuels, Ethan ‘ETHOS’ Sandfort, and Jamil “Deputy” Pierre.

The song is described as a “sultry, confident track” with lyrics that express a craving for connection. According to Morrow, “Touch Me” kicks off her upcoming “SET” EP, which is part of a larger musical trilogy.

The music video for “Touch Me” was directed by Keaton Brownlow and features “futuristic, Matrix-inspired visuals”. It showcases Morrow’s signature blue hair and includes sensual choreography and bold fashion.

GoGo Morrow’s career includes an impressive resume, having worked as a backup singer for artists like Lady Gaga and Kanye West. She has also toured with Eric Bellinger and performed at major venues such as the BET Awards and The Roots Picnic. Her debut EP, *Ready*, gained over 40 million streams and included the viral hit “Don’t Stop”.