H.E.R. Announces “Back Of My Mind Tour” With Tone Stith

R&B superstar H.E.R. has just announced the dates for her upcoming tour to support her recently released debut album “Back Of My Mind” which came out in June.
The tour will be supported by R&B singer Tone Stith who most recently released his EP “FWM”. The two actually have a song on his new EP called “When You Love Someone” which borrows the chorus from the Donell Jones’ classic “Where I Wanna Be”.
Along with preparing for the upcoming tour, H.E.R. has been busy topping the charts as her single “Damage” has been number one on the Adult R&B charts for multiple weeks now. Her single “Come Through” with Chris Brown has also been moving up on Urban radio.
Here are the dates for the “Back of My Mind” tour:
October 10 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
October 13 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
October 14 – Houston TX @ Smart Financial Center
October 19 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
October 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
October 25 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
October 27 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
October 28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre