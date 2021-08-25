H.E.R. Announces “Back Of My Mind Tour” With Tone Stith

R&B superstar H.E.R. has just announced the dates for her upcoming tour to support her recently released debut album “Back Of My Mind” which came out in June.

The tour will be supported by R&B singer Tone Stith who most recently released his EP “FWM”. The two actually have a song on his new EP called “When You Love Someone” which borrows the chorus from the Donell Jones’ classic “Where I Wanna Be”.

Along with preparing for the upcoming tour, H.E.R. has been busy topping the charts as her single “Damage” has been number one on the Adult R&B charts for multiple weeks now. Her single “Come Through” with Chris Brown has also been moving up on Urban radio.

Here are the dates for the “Back of My Mind” tour:

October 10 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

October 13 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

October 14 – Houston TX @ Smart Financial Center

October 19 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

October 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

October 25 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

October 27 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

October 28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre