H-Town Return With New EP “Date Night”

90’s R&B group H-Town carry on their legacy with the release of the brand new EP called “Date Night”.

The project features eight all new songs and features appearances from Shai, Kut Klose, and Lil’ Flip on the previously released single “Green Light 713”.

H-Town now consists of original founding members Solomon “Shazam” Conner and Darryl “G.I.” Jackson following the passing of Keven “Dino” Conner who died in 2003.

The group had most recently released the album “Child Support” in 2014. That was the group’s fifth album to date.