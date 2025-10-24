Halle Bailey Releases Debut Album “love?…or something like it” (Stream)

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and musician Halle Bailey has released her long-awaited debut solo album, “love?…or something like it”, available today on all streaming platforms.

The 15-track project is Halle’s most personal body of work yet, offering a raw, 15-track look at the emotional arc of young love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. The album includes her GRAMMY-nominated debut single “angel,” alongside previously released tracks “back and forth,” “braveface,” and “in your hands.”

“The songs capture the highs and lows of first love and the self-discovery that follows,” Halle says. “The album traces the arc of my journey—falling headfirst into the euphoria of connection, giving all of myself to someone else, and then when it’s all over, wrestling with the question: was that really love, or just something like it?”

“love?…or something like it” showcases a diverse lineup of collaborators, featuring appearances from Chlöe, GloRilla, Mariah The Scientist, and H.E.R. Production credits boast industry heavyweights like Bongobytheway, Needlz, D Phelps, and Dem Jointz.

As one half of the acclaimed duo Chloe x Halle, and with an ethereal voice that has defined a generation of R&B, Halle is defining her own solo sound—a radiant blend of R&B, neo-soul, and cinematic emotion.