H.E.R. Joins Mary J. Blige On Remix For “Good Morning Gorgeous”

R&B star H.E.R. has hopped on the remix for Mary J. Blige’s latest single “Good Morning”. What people may not realize is that H.E.R. actually co-write this song originally with Tiara Thomas, Lucky Daye and D’Mile. The original version has been a big success at R&B radio and is just another hit record for the Queen of Queen of Hip Hop Soul.

Mary J. Blige has just released her long awaited album “Good Morning Gorgeous”. You can stream the album now on all major platforms.

H.E.R. is currently on the road with Coldplay for their “Music of the Spheres” tour. After that, she will be kicking off her “Back Of My Mind” tour which kicks off in Hawaii on April 8th.