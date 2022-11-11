Hil St. Soul Set To Release First New Album In Over A Decade With “Back In Love”

Zambia native Hilary Mwelwa aka Hil St. Soul is set to release her first album in over a decade later this month.

The long awaited album is called “Back in Love” and it is a love letter to Hilary Mwelwa’s fans. It will release via Shanachie Entertainment on November 18th, 2022. She adds:

“Back In Love represents a turning point in my life. It represents LOVE. My love of life and music. It’s a love letter to my listeners that have been with me on my musical journey. I’ve been making music for 20-odd years and to have taken time out, come back and pick up where I left off is just amazing…to still have an audience and the support of radio is incredible. I’m just thankful that I’m still in a position where I can share my artistry.”

Hil St. Soul previously made a name for herself by recording hit renditions by the likes of The Isley Brothers and Whitney Houston. The hit

“For The Love of You” became a Top 20 urban ac radio hit and follow-up original singles won Hil St. Soul a devoted cult following with her deft melding of classic soul and contemporary production.

So what took her so long to record a new album? She explains:

“I took a break from recording as I was searching for some greater musical inspiration. I spent a year in my homeland (Zambia) collaborating with talented local musicians and curating some live shows. When I returned to the UK I got a call from Steve Ripley of Soulfood Music UK and he said the manager for Noel Gourdin was re-mixing a song for the UK market and they were looking for a UK songstress to feature. The end result was a duet called “No Worries.” That was the catalyst that got me back to recording again.”

The collaboration with Noel Gourdin eventually released in 2021.

All of the songs on “Back In Love” are originals except “Heaven Must Be Like This,” a vibey reinvention of an Ohio Players ballad produced by Damons. The album ranges from atmospheric mid-tempos such as the current single “A Feeling So Beautiful” to the uptempo dance groove of “Party On” and the heartfelt balladry of “King” and “In My Groove.” Noel Gourdin duets with Hilary on two cuts, “Blessed” and “Amazing.” One track, “Sweet Heaven” is acoustic with Hilary singing backed just by acoustic guitar and backing vocals.