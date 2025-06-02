Honey Bxby Releases New EP “Raw Honey” (Stream)

Check out the brand new project from emerging R&B sensation Honey Bxby via Rebirth Ent./ART@WAR/Warner Records.

The new EP is called “Raw Honey” and it’s a fearless introduction to the world of Honey Bxby.

The 11-track collection of chaotic R&B is sticky, sultry, and unfiltered—dripping with attitude and vulnerability in equal measure—and features Coi Leray, Toosii, Lola Brooke, and Wesley Franklin. She adds:

“This project is me—sweet but savage. It’s soft and vulnerable, but I’m still talking my shit. I wanted it to feel real, like you’re right there in the room with me. Every song is a mood.”

Check out the new project and stay tuned for much more from Honey Bxby.