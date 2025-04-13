Honey Bxby Releases New Single “Think I Might”

Emerging R&B sensation Honey Bxby has just dropped her unapologetic new single “Think I Might”.

The new release comes ahead of her upcoming anticipated EP “Raw Honey” which will arrive on May 30th via Rebirth Entertainment/Warner Records.

Honey’s sultry, crystal-clear voice carries “Think I Might” over a plush bed of guitar, keys, and seductive groove. She makes room for love on the romantic track but leaves no doubt as to the fact that she’s both one to watch and the one to woo. She adds of the song:

“I’m not a soft b—–. Maybe one day I’ll be, but even when I like a n—-, I’m in denial.”

The accompanying video was directed by the legendary Benny Boom.