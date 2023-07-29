iamchelseaiam Releases Video For Latest Single “The Table”

NYC based singer/songwriter iamchelseaiam has just shared the visual for her latest single “The Table”.

The video was directed by Wav Vision with creative direction from BD3. The song released earlier this year and is a unique mix of R&B, Funk, Soul and more. iamchelseaiam adds about the song:

“The Table is so special to me because I’m tapping into funk, jazz and hip hop in my production, a sound that feels good and is so close to my heart. This is one of my favorite videos to shoot yet, it was fun to stage a reality tv show surrounding chefs that have to win my heart through food. The vibrant colors in the video really pairs especially with the song for me, its mellow but it’s still something you can feel.”

The single follows her previous release “Nano” which we absolutely loved as well.

Check out her upcoming tour dates below, and of course stay tuned for much more!

Aug 5th: Bethlehem, PA: Musikfest 2023 – Opening for G Easy (3pm & 7pm set times). Sharing the lineup with Keith Sweat and Monica.

Aug 19th: Springfield, PA: Indie Soul Festival – Supporting act for Trew Culture (BD3) (Set Time TBD)

Aug 20th: Reading, PA: Alvernia University (7:30pm)