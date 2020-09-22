Illtown Sluggaz Present Ryan Lane – Forever

There is no doubting the fact that producer Kay Gee has an ear for talent. You can check the man’s credentials which go all the way back to his start as part of Naughty by Nature to eventually founding his own label Divine Mill and discovering acts like Next, Jaheim and Zhane.

For his most recent venture Illtown Sluggaz, he’s partnered with his Naughty by Nature groupmate Vin-Rick to introduce a whole new slew of talent. (You can read all about Illtown Sluggaz here).

Things began with the success of their artist Leah Jenea, and now allow us to introduce you to Ryan Lane.

You can check out his R&B jam called “Forever” which is a perfect compliment to wind down your Summer. It’s pretty clear what Kay Gee and Vin-Rock saw in Ryan Lane; he’s an artist who perfectly meshes current R&B tied into the lineage of where it came from.

Stay tuned for much more from this emerging star.