India Arie Releases New EP “Write Of Passage”

India.Arie has released a new four-song EP titled “Write of Passage”. The project is described as an “intimate collaboration” between the artist and her spirituality.

The track list includes four all new original songs, and was released as a surprise gift to her fans to celebrate her birthday.

* “Human Happening”

* “Come Home to Yourself”

* “Gotta Learn To Let Go”

* “I’m Gonna Be Alright”

She added about the project:

“Write of Passage” is an original work of art—an intimate collaboration between India.Arie and Spirit. It marks a new approach for Arie, bridging song, meditation, and prayer, imbued with the intention of awakening.

The EP was released exclusively on her EVEN page. Click Here to access.