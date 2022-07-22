India Shawn Releases New Album “Before We Go Deeper” (Stream)

R&B singer India Shawn has released her new album “Before We Go Deeper”. The new project is a continuation of her 2021 EP “Before We Go” and features all the songs from it as well as a handful of new songs. The EP was already one of our favorites of last year, so it’s definitely a treat to get more music from India.

The entire album is produced by GRAMMY award winning producer D’Mile who has been on fire recently finding success with everyone from Silk Sonic, Lucky Daye, Joyce Wrice, H.E.R. and Victoria Monet. When we interviewed D’Mile about working with India last year, this is what he had to say: