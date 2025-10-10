India Shawn Releases New Single “Gone”

India Shawn’s has just released her new single “Gone” which is accompanied by an official music video. The song’s lyrics focus on a breakup and the realization that being alone is better than staying in a fraudulent relationship.

The song’s lyrics describe a breakup, with the singer realizing that “the cons outweigh the pros” and that their partner was “just a fraud in lovers clothes”. They express a feeling of being “better on my own” and “better when you’re gone”. The song emphasizes moving on from a toxic relationship, even if it involved intense desire, as the singer now feels “nothing no more”.

India Shawn has been quite active with new music recently, with several singles released in 2025, including “Kill Switch” (June 13, 2025) and “Cotton Candy Blvd” featuring Lucky Daye (August 1, 2025). Her debut album, *Before We Go (Deeper)*, was released in 2022.