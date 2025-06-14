India Shawn Releases New Single “Kill Switch”

India Shawn is back with the brand new single “Kill Switch” via VANTA Music/Disney Music Group.

“Kill Switch” was written by India Shawn, Varren Wade, D’Mile, Livvy Bennett and Michael Benjamin Hunter, and was produced by D’Mile, Livvy Bennett and Michael Benjamin Hunter.

She adds about the song:

“‘Kill Switch'” is an unexpected shift, as I move away from the familiar shadows of unreturned love and reclaim the power to decide my own fate. It’s a song about recognizing the potential danger of crossing the line from friends to lovers, and trying to safeguard what’s real before it becomes too messy; “this could turn from a good thing to hate, keep it shallow for our own sake.”

Also out is a music video to accompany the song. It was directed by Anne-Sophie Bine and co-stars India Shawn with actor/musician Luke James. The clip is a labyrinthine odyssey through love, loss and the unraveling of reality. India finds herself trapped in a shifting tapestry of her own past lives. As scenes collapse and identities blur, India must come to terms with the fact that some relationships aren’t meant to last.

VANTA Music is the label helmed by Oscar® and Grammy® Award-winning producer and songwriter D’Mile, Grammy® Award-winning Engineer John Kercy and multi-hyphenate music executive Natalie Prospere.