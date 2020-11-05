J. Holiday Releases New Single “Baecation”

Grammy nominated R&B singer J. Holiday has returned with his brand new single “Baecation”. The Travis Cherry produced record is a laid back track that meshes with J’s smooth vocals.

The single is the first offering from J’s mixtape which is set to come out next week. The project serves as a prequel to his upcoming album “Time” which is set to come out later this year.

We interviewed J. Holiday earlier in the year to discuss his celebrate debut album “Back Of My Lac” as well as the music that he’s currently working on.