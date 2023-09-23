Jacquees Links Up With Jermaine Dupri On New Single “Pick It Up”

R&B singer Jacquees has linked up with the legendary Jermaine Dupri for the new single “Pick It Up”. The track is will appear JD’s upcoming EP that will release to celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary in partnership with Mass Appeal.

Jermaine Dupri has been stamping his classic So So Def sound on today’s generation of artists. He co-produced the Ari Lennox hit record “Pressure” as well as dvsn’s record “If I Get Caught”. Most recently he did Muni Long’s new single “Made For Me” with his collaborator Bryan-Michael Cox.

Prior to this new single, Jacquees most recently appeared on Diddy’s “The Love Album: Off The Grid” on the single “Pick Up”. His last album “Sincerely For You” was released back in December as well.