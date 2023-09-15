Muni Long Works With Jermaine Dupri & Bryan-Michael Cox On New Single “Made For Me”

Muni Long is back with her new single “Made For Me”. The new record is co-produced by the legendary producers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox. “Made For Me” is the first official release from her since she put out her debut album “Public Displays of Affection: The Album” back in 2022. That project includes the hit single “Hrs & Hrs” which brought Muni’s career to new heights. The success of the song was further validated when Usher hopped on the remix for the record.

Muni Long is currently in the studio putting the final touches on her sophomore album which is set to come out next year. Earlier in the year she won Best R&B Performance at the GRAMMY’s.