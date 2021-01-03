In the next edition of our Artist Top 10 Songs feature list we dig into the discography of singer Jaheim. With a career spanning nearly two decades and a ton of hit singles, he’s certainly someone you could have in the conversation as having achieved legendary status.

For the purpose of this feature, we dig through all of his seven albums and determine the best ten songs he’s released as well as pick a few honorable mention songs. As one of the most consistent and successful r&b artists since he released his debut album “Ghetto Love” in 2001, we had plenty to choose from here.

Click Here to check out all of our Top 10 Lists

Click Here for our most recent exclusive interview with Jaheim

Without further ado, here is our list of the Top 10 Best Jaheim songs in chronological order.

Jaheim’s breakout single from his debut “Ghetto Love”, this is the song that truly put him on the map. With his powerful soulful vocals and gritty lyrics, he became a star. This song was also written by RL formerly of Next.



This is the song that further solidified Jaheim as a star following the success of “Just in Case”. It showed his versatility and proved he could make timeless love songs. This is the third song written by RL formerly of Next on Jaheim’s debut “Ghetto Love”.



A unique and touching song that certainly should have received more appreciation.



A standout single from “Still Ghetto”, “Back Tight” features vocals on the chorus from his frequent collaborator Balewa Muhammad. Jaheim shows his vulnerable side and does so convincingly.



An overlooked album cut from his album “Ghetto Classics”, the song used a great sample of the Willie Hutch classic “I Choose You”.



This dynamic duet with Keyshia Cole was the third single from Jaheim’s fourth album “The Makings of a Man”. Songs like this represent his versatile personality, a softer side to his tough exterior.



This song was produced by Jaheim’s main producer Kay Gee of Naughty by Nature and features a flawless sample of De La Soul’s “Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey)”. The old school hip hop sample meshes seamlessly with his soulful vocals and proves his relevance to multiple genres.



Jaheim earned a Grammy nomination with “Finding My Way Back”, another vulnerable song which was produced by Carvin & Ivan and written by a young Miguel.



The first single from Jaheim’s “Appreciation Day” album, the song marked an up-tempo progression in his sound with lyrics that put a unique spin on women aging gracefully.



Jaheim’s lyrics haven’t always been conventional but they always fit his style and this is an example of how he’s made hits for nearly two decades.



Honorable Mention

-Could It Be (from the “Ghetto Love” album)

-Remarkable (featuring Terry Dexter) (from the “Ghetto Love” album)

-Waitin On You (featuring Miss Jones) (from the “Ghetto Love” album)

-Let’s Talk About It (from the “Still Ghetto” album)

-Long As I Live (from the “Still Ghetto” album)

-Fiend (featuring Styles P) (from the “Ghetto Classics” album)

-Conversation (from the “Ghetto Classics” album)

-Have You Ever (from “The Makings of a Man” album)

-Just Don’t Have a Clue (from “The Makings of a Man” album)

-Another Round (from the “Another Round” album)

-Closer (from the “Another Round” album)

-Chase Forever (from the “Appreciation Day” album)

-Something Tells Me (from the “Struggle Love” album)