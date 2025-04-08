Jai’Len Josey Releases New Single “New Girl”

R&B sensation Jai’Len Josey kicks off another creative season with the release of her brand new single “New Girl” via Def Jam Recordings.

It marks her first release in two years, and it heralds the arrival of her full-length debut album, Serial Romantic, executive produced by Tricky Stewart—out soon. She adds about the song:

“‘New Girl’ is about that cute feeling you get as a girl when you first start talking to a guy. It’s like, ‘I saw you. You saw me. What’s the next move?’ Musically, the track mixes R&B and UK garage. A lot of my experiences come from underground New York and the music I heard when I was on Broadway. I’m bending those ballroom pockets with R&B and creating a world of my own.”

This release is her first since she dropped the two-pack Conversations From A Payphone in 2023.