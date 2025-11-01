Jai’Len Josey Releases New Single “Won’t Force You”

Atlanta-based singer-songwriter, musician, and Broadway star Jai’Len Josey is continuing her swift rise in the music culture with the release of her brand new single, “Won’t Force You.” The track is available now via Def Jam Recordings and is the latest offering from the platinum-selling artist.

This new release significantly builds excitement for her highly anticipated full-length debut album, “Serial Romantic”. The album will arrive in 2026 and is executive produced by five-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Tricky Stewart, guaranteeing a polished, high-quality R&B experience.

“Won’t Force You” showcases Jai’Len Josey’s remarkable vocal talent and emotional depth. Built around a softly strummed acoustic guitar and sparse, yet impactful, production, the track immediately allows her powerful voice to resonate.

The lyrics wear her heart on her sleeve, openly confronting the pain of unrequited love. As the drums build momentum, Jai’Len reaches a moment of vulnerable acceptance in the refrain, declaring: “If you don’t want to be here, I won’t force you to love me.” This emotional honesty, backed by a stirring guitar solo and subtle strings, defines the song’s captivating appeal.

Jai’Len Josey recently captivated Atlanta audiences, delivering a showstopping set during the Ones To Watch X ONE Musicfest at State Farm Arena, and closing the weekend with a performance for Toyota x ONE Musicfest.

Fans can catch her live as she is set to join Xavier Omär on his Hunnymoon Tour for select dates. Check local listings for dates near you to experience the power of this burgeoning R&B star live.

Stream “Won’t Force You” now** and get ready for the arrival of the highly anticipated debut album, “Serial Romantic”!