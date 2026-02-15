Jamie Foxx Releases New Single “Somebody”

Jamie Foxx has officially returned to the music scene with his first major release in years, a poignant and soulful ballad titled “Somebody.” The track serves as a stark, emotional contrast to the upbeat Valentine’s Day releases usually expected this time of year.

“Somebody” finds Foxx in a vulnerable state, stripping away the high-energy production of his past hits for a raw exploration of post-breakup lingering. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of a life still cluttered with the remnants of a past love—mentioning shared coffee mugs and old clothes that make it “hard to think”.

Musically, the song highlights Foxx’s range as a classic soul crooner. It builds from a quiet, introspective opening to a powerful bridge where he declares that seeing a face every time you blink is the true indicator of being in love.

The production is minimalist, allowing his vocal delivery to carry the weight of the story. It’s a track that feels less like a radio play and more like a personal confession, reminiscent of the deeper cuts from his Unpredictable era.

“Somebody” is a reminder that despite his massive success across film and television, Jamie Foxx remains one of the most capable and emotive voices in modern R&B.

“Somebody” is now available on all major streaming platforms.