Janelle Monae Releases New Single “Lipstick Lover”, Announces Upcoming Album “The Age of Pleasure”

Janelle Monae has just unveiled her scintillating new single “Lipstick Lover” via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records.

An official emotion picture, directed by Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson also premiered along with the new song.

The song is set to be included on Monae’s just announced new album “The Age of Pleasure” which will release on June 9th.

“The Age of Pleasure” also includes the previously released single “Float” which came out earlier this year.

This will be Monae’s first album since she released “Dirty Computer” back in 2018.