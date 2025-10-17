Jaz Karis Teams Up With Joyce Wrice For New Single “Alright”

Acclaimed R&B singer Jaz Karis has unveiled her latest single, “Alright,” a highly anticipated collaborative track featuring fellow artist Joyce Wrice. Released via MNRK Music Group, the song is built on a smooth, mid-tempo groove that finds Karis at her most self-assured, using poise and calm confidence to confront emotional imbalance.

Karis’s bold vocals glide over the sleek production as she pointedly addresses relationship double standards, singing, “How can you do what you do but you don’t want that from me?” The track is framed as a candid conversation between two women who know their worth, with Wrice adding effortless warmth to the exchange.

“Alright” follows her recent singles “On My Way” and “Easy” (featuring Joshua Baraka), significantly building anticipation for her forthcoming EP, Loud in the Water. The project, which showcases Karis’s evolution as both a songwriter and storyteller, is slated to drop on October 24 and is available for pre-order now.

Speaking on the single’s message, Karis shared, “‘Alright’ is really about standing in your own truth and knowing your worth. Sometimes love isn’t balanced, and that’s okay. You can still be free, confident, and at peace with your choices. Working with Joyce on this track made it feel like we were telling a story that’s honest, fun, and real.”