Jennifer Hudson To Release First Holiday Album “The Gift Of Love”

Global sensation Jennifer Hudson is preparing to get into the holiday spirit on her Interscope Records debut, “The Gift of Love”, which will be released on October 18.

On her first-ever holiday album, the Hudson performs seasonal favorites such as “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Auld Lang Syne” alongside original songs that bring fresh meaning to the holidays.

She’s joined by The Joy, a South African quintet known for their blend of traditional Zulu music and modern a cappella, on “Carol of the Bells.” Hudson also collaborated with Grammy Award winner Common for the original song “Almost Christmas.” See below for the full track listing.

Ryan Tedder served as Executive Producer on the album, and produced several tracks. Hudson also teamed up with producers David Foster, Greg Phillinganes, Kirk Franklin, James Poyser, Fede Vindver, Peer Åström; and collaborated with co-writers including Michael Pollack and J Kash.

In addition, her nationally syndicated talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will return on Monday, September 16. Now in its third season, the show features her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting and empowering conversations to the forefront.

Holiday Album Track Listing:

Hallelujah

Winter Wonderland

Carol of the Bells (ft. The Joy)

Find The Love

O Holy Night

Make It To Christmas

Santa to Someone

My Favorite Things

Little Drummer Boy

Go Tell It On The Mountain

Almost Christmas (ft. Common)

Jingle Bells (Prelude)

Jingle Bells

The Christmas Song

Auld Lang Syne