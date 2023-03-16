Jhene Aiko Collaborates With Sleep Soul To Present New Project “Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noise”

Jhene Aiko has once again collaborated with the Sleep Soul brand to present their latest project, “Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noise.”

The Sleep Soul series is a fresh R&B-inspired take on the traditional baby sleep music genre.

The 20 song collection is curated by Jhene Aiko herself and features soothing tracks designed to facilitate and foster a good night’s sleep by using the ambient sounds of nature. It includes everything from booming thunderstorms and crashing waves to birds chirping and the gentle tap of raindrops on a window.

The new project comes on the heels of Sleep Soul Volume II, which arrived in December 2022.

Stay tuned for more to come from Sleep Soul.