Jhene Aiko Unveils Cover Art & Tracklist for Upcoming Album “Chilombo”

R&B star Jhene Aiko has been gearing up for the release of her third album “Chilombo” for some time now. She’s just now officially announced that the project will release on March 6th, 2020 via Def Jam Recordings. She’s also given us a look at the album cover for “Chilombo”.

The ramping up of the promotion of the project began last fall with the release of her single “Triggered”. Another single called “None of Your Concern” followed a couple of months later.

For those wondering the meaning behind the album title, it proclaims the artist’s full name, Jhené Aiko Efuru CHILOMBO, as it celebrates her coming into her own personal power. The initial jam sessions where she freestyled the lyrics to each song, took place on The Big Island of Hawaii where Jhené’s great grandmother was born.

Jhené was inspired by the beauty and power of the island’s volcanoes, having visited throughout the years. Chilombo means wild beast. The volcano is symbolic of the beautiful, yet powerful beast.

For years, Jhené has been studying the practice of sound healing. With CHILOMBO, she has incorporated crystal alchemy singing bowls on every track. This form of sound healing has been found to be both physically and mentally healing on the cellular level. Jhené hopes to introduce her fans to sound as a form of healing through what she calls “modern mantra” as illustrated by the “triggered protection mantra.”

This will be the first album from Jhene Aiko since she released “Trip” back in 2017.