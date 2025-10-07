Jodeci Announces 2026 Tour Dates

Legendary R&B group Jodeci has announced a new series of 2026 tour dates, with performances scheduled for MLK Weekend, Valentine’s Day, and Mother’s Day. The new shows follow the recent 30th-anniversary celebration of their iconic album, “The Show, The After Party, The Hotel”.

The tour will begin on January 16 at the Horseshoe Hammond Casino in Hammond, Indiana. The group will then perform the following night at the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. For Valentine’s Day, Jodeci is set to perform at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, California, on February 14 and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sacramento, California, on February 15. The group will return in May for two Mother’s Day shows at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on May 9 and Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on May 10.

The announcement comes after the release of a special edition double vinyl for their third album, “The Show, The After Party, The Hotel”. The 2LP black vinyl is the first reissue of the album since its original release.

Tickets for the 2026 shows will be available for presale on Tuesday, October 7, with the code JODECI, while the general on-sale will begin on Friday, October 10.

JODECI 2026 TOUR DATES

Fri, Jan 16 – Hammond, IN | Horseshoe Hammond Casino

Sat, Jan 17 – Thackerville, OK | WinStar World Casino & Resort (*presale 10/8)

Sat, Feb 14 – Highland, CA | Yaamava’ Resort & Casino (*presale 10/9)

Sun, Feb 15 – Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento

Sat, May 9 – Atlantic City, NJ | Boardwalk Hall (*on sale 11/7)

Sun, May 10 – Brooklyn, NY | Kings Theatre